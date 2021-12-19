Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 10,365 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Tenable worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

