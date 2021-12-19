Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,601,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

