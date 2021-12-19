Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.76 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

