Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.