Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $515.70 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $366.97 and a 12 month high of $551.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.873 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

