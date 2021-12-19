Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,360 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CYBR stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

