Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,617,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

