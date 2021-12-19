Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

