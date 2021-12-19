Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 992 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $590.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

