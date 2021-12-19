Vortex Defi Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $38,192.98 and approximately $201.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

