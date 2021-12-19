Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.36 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $853.72 million and $7.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

