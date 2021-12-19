Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

