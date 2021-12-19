Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 82.8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $66,233.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005371 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038939 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00465580 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,673,999 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

