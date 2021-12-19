Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and $8.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,098,044 coins and its circulating supply is 78,377,012 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

