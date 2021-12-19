Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $40.33 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

