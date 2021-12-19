Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Reaches $952,108.53

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $203.70 or 0.00433297 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $952,108.53 and approximately $204,259.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

