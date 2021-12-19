Washington Trust Bank Buys 2,850 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

