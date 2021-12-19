Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

