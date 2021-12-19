Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $36,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,739,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

