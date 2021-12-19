WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, WAX has traded 10% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $882.19 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,824,102,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,254,732 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

