WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $352.42 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $352.42 million and $12.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

