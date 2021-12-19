Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

