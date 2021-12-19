Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.