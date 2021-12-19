Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 468,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,307. Weber has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

