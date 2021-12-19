Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 25.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average is $371.05.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.