Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

