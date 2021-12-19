Westpac Banking Corp Buys 10,100 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bunge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $88.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

