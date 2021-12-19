Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Okta by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.91 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,659 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

