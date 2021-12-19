Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.45 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

