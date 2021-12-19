Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

