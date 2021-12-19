Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

