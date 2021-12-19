Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

