WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0107

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $984,328.07 and approximately $97.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

