WHALE Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.80 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. WHALE has a total market cap of $100.80 million and approximately $603,869.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $14.10 or 0.00030094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

