WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $674.04 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $674.04 million and $8.48 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034201 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.