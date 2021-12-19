Whiteheart Price Down 8.6% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $532.49 or 0.01128777 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $45,331.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

