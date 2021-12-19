WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.