Wilder World Reaches Market Cap of $286.97 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $286.97 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00007343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00040648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006982 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

