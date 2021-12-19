Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $169.44 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.