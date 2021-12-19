Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

