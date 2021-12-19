Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $41.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 16.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

