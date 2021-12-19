Wing Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.03 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.52 or 0.00035360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,306,181 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,181 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

