Wing (WING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

