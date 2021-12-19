WINk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005331 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039198 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.62 or 0.00434363 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

