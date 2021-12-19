WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,566 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

