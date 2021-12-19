WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $169.24 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.