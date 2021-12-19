WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

