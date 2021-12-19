WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 18,787 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

