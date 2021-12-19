WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Vocera Communications worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,534,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.