WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

